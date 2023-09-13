The Bahamas Turns 50!

ATLANTA — We're celebrating the Bahamas Golden Birthday with an Savory Spiced Island Old Fashioned!
Here's the recipe:
- 2oz Coconut Fat-washed Bourbon
- 1oz Spiced Tamarind Syrup
- Angostura Orange Bitters (2 dashes)
- Angostura Cocoa Bitters (2 dashes)
- Angostura Aromatic Bitters (2 dashes)
- Glassware: Rock Glass
- Ice: Block
- Garnish: Dehydrated Orange & Bamboo Leaf
With over 700 islands and cays, and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy flyaway escape that transports travellers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth’s most spectacular water and beaches waiting for families, couples and adventurers.
