x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Atlanta And Company

The Bahamas Turns 50!

Celebrate the Bahamas 50th birthday with a Mango Peach Switcha | Paid Content
Credit: azurita - stock.adobe.com
Apple cider old fashioned alcohol cocktail front view. AI generated

ATLANTA — We're celebrating the Bahamas Golden Birthday with an Savory Spiced Island Old Fashioned!

Here's the recipe: 

    • 2oz Coconut Fat-washed Bourbon
    • 1oz Spiced Tamarind Syrup
    • Angostura Orange Bitters (2 dashes)
    • Angostura Cocoa Bitters (2 dashes)
    • Angostura Aromatic Bitters (2 dashes)
    • Glassware: Rock Glass
    • Ice: Block
    • Garnish: Dehydrated Orange & Bamboo Leaf

With over 700 islands and cays, and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy flyaway escape that transports travellers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth’s most spectacular water and beaches waiting for families, couples and adventurers.

Now it's easier than ever for Atlantains to plan their Bahamas vacation! Learn more at Bahamas.com

More Videos

In Other News

Adventure is Waiting on the Ingles Open Road

Before You Leave, Check This Out