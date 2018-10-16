Make your next getaway unforgettable!

VRBO's Melanie Fish shared top travel tips with Christine on 'Atlanta & Company'.

Get them below and visit VRBO's website for countless vacay options. Be sure to tag A&C on Facebook and Instagram in your wonderful vacation pics.

TRAVEL TUESDAY: VRBO travel expert Melanie Fish shares vacation rental tips on 'Atlanta & Company'

Review the listing and rental agreement before booking

Ask the owner about specific needs

If there’s a problem, contact the owner then VRBO

Consider travel insurance

1. Read the entire property description, the house rules and the rental agreement. This will tell you if there is a limit to the number of people who can be in the house, exactly what the cancellation policy is, if pets are allowed -- since every property is unique, don’t assume the rules are the same as the last place you stayed.

TRAVEL TUESDAY: VRBO travel expert Melanie Fish shares vacation rental tips on 'Atlanta & Company'

2. It’s extremely rare for travelers to arrive and find a place to be not what they expected. If you encounter a problem when you arrive, contact the owner immediately and if you can’t work it out with them -- call VRBO customer service. Don’t stay in a place that’s unacceptable and THEN try to get a refund and don’t book alternate accommodations yourself. Let customer service help you because it could be covered under the VRBO Book with Confidence Guarantee.

TRAVEL TUESDAY: VRBO travel expert Melanie Fish shares vacation rental tips on 'Atlanta & Company'

3. A third and really important tip is to consider buying the travel insurance. There are winter storms, hurricanes, all kinds of crazy weather events happening. If weather prevents you from getting to your vacation home, that’s not covered in the Book with Confidence guarantee and it’s up to the individual homeowner and what’s in THEIR policy whether they want to refund your money or let you reschedule your stay. Travel insurance that covers weather events is your best bet for peace of mind.

© 2018 WXIA