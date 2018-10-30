Winter beach wins!
VRBO's Melanie Fish shared top winter getaways with Christine on 'Atlanta & Company'.
Get them below and visit VRBO's website for countless vacay options. Be sure to tag A&C on Facebook and Instagram in your beautiful vacation pics.
Miramar Beach
Starting at $203 per night / $51 per person a night (incl. Taxes and fees)
Sleeps 12 / Bedrooms 5 / Baths 4
Charleston
Starting at $163 per night / $72 per person a night (incl. Taxes and fees)
Sleeps 6 / Bedrooms 3 / Baths 2
Tybee Island
Starting at $185 per night / $77 per person a night (incl. Taxes and fees)
Sleeps 4 / Bedrooms 2 / Baths 1
Hilton Head
Starting at $486 per night / $53 per person a night (incl. Taxes and fees)
Sleeps 16 / Bedrooms 5 / Baths 5