Winter beach wins!

VRBO's Melanie Fish shared top winter getaways with Christine on 'Atlanta & Company'.

Get them below and visit VRBO's website for countless vacay options. Be sure to tag A&C on Facebook and Instagram in your beautiful vacation pics.

Miramar Beach

http://vrbo.co/611861a

Starting at $203 per night / $51 per person a night (incl. Taxes and fees)

Sleeps 12 / Bedrooms 5 / Baths 4

Charleston

http://vrbo.co/1195849a

Starting at $163 per night / $72 per person a night (incl. Taxes and fees)

Sleeps 6 / Bedrooms 3 / Baths 2

VRBO travel expert Melanie Fish shares top winter beach destinations on 'Atlanta & Company'

Tybee Island

http://vrbo.co/637432a

Starting at $185 per night / $77 per person a night (incl. Taxes and fees)

Sleeps 4 / Bedrooms 2 / Baths 1

Hilton Head

http://vrbo.co/1199326a

Starting at $486 per night / $53 per person a night (incl. Taxes and fees)

Sleeps 16 / Bedrooms 5 / Baths 5

© 2018 WXIA