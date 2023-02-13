Verizon Spreads Kindness in Atlanta for Random Acts of Kindness Week

As part of its #ACallForKindness campaign, Verizon partnered with Dunkin' to give away free coffee plus an extra special gift - $100 towards La Tavola Trattoria to make for a special Valentine's or Galentine's Day.

In addition, Verizon is looking to help its customers get the most out of their wireless plans - like its Welcome Unlimited plan giving unlimited talk, text and data for just $25 a line with a price guarantee for three years. Or, its premium unlimited plans like One Unlimited for iPhone plan which provides unlimited talk, text and data which also includes Apple One for free.