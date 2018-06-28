The weekend awaits and you're ready to party!

The weekend awaits and you're ready to party!

Crash Clark shares a few of the top local events with Christine on A&C.

Crash Clark shares a few of the top local events with Christine on A&C.

Watch 'Atlanta & Company' weekdays at 11:00 on 11Alive and streaming. Tag us on Twitter and Instagram in your weekend adventures to be featured.

Watch 'Atlanta & Company' weekdays at 11:00 on 11Alive and streaming. Tag us on Twitter and Instagram in your weekend adventures to be featured.

1. THE LM/DC TOUR: LEA MICHELE & DARREN CRISS

1. THE LM/DC TOUR: LEA MICHELE & DARREN CRISS

Friday at 8pm -- Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Friday at 8pm -- Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Broadway Vets and “Glee“ stars Lea Michele and Darren Criss embark on their first ever co-headlining tour, LM/DC. The duo will hit the stage together and solo, performing songs from Broadway, Glee and original songs from their recent solo albums.

Broadway Vets and “Glee“ stars Lea Michele and Darren Criss embark on their first ever co-headlining tour, LM/DC. The duo will hit the stage together and solo, performing songs from Broadway, Glee and original songs from their recent solo albums.

For more info, visit lmdctour.com

For more info, visit lmdctour.com

2. JAZZ ON THE LAWN at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center

2. JAZZ ON THE LAWN at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center

Friday starting at 7:30pm

Friday starting at 7:30pm

Jazz on the Lawn is a great way to spend time with friends, unwind, and listen to an evening of live music. Guests are invited to bring a blanket and a picnic and enjoy these concerts surrounded by the natural beauty of the Callanwolde Amphitheater.

Jazz on the Lawn is a great way to spend time with friends, unwind, and listen to an evening of live music. Guests are invited to bring a blanket and a picnic and enjoy these concerts surrounded by the natural beauty of the Callanwolde Amphitheater.

Friday night's guest: Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Diane Durrett

Friday night's guest: Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Diane Durrett

For more info, visit callanwolde.freshtix.com

For more info, visit callanwolde.freshtix.com

3. WINNIE-THE-POOH: EXPLORING A CLASSIC

3. WINNIE-THE-POOH: EXPLORING A CLASSIC

Now Playing at High Museum of Art

Now Playing at High Museum of Art

Great for families... the premiere U.S. venue for this playful exhibition celebrating the magical world of one of the most adored literary characters of all time, Winnie the Pooh!

Great for families... the premiere U.S. venue for this playful exhibition celebrating the magical world of one of the most adored literary characters of all time, Winnie the Pooh!

Featuring more than 200 works spanning over 90 years of Pooh history, the exhibition will explore the origins, creation and enduring legacy of the classic stories by A.A. Milne and illustrations by E.H. Shepard that have captured the hearts of generations of readers.

Featuring more than 200 works spanning over 90 years of Pooh history, the exhibition will explore the origins, creation and enduring legacy of the classic stories by A.A. Milne and illustrations by E.H. Shepard that have captured the hearts of generations of readers.

For more info, visit high.org

For more info, visit high.org

4. ATLANTA UNITED FC vs. ORLANDO CITY SC

4. ATLANTA UNITED FC vs. ORLANDO CITY SC

Saturday at 7pm -- Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Saturday at 7pm -- Mercedes-Benz Stadium

For more info, visit mercedesbenzstadium.com

For more info, visit mercedesbenzstadium.com

© 2018 WXIA