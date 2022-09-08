Affordability, low unemployment, education numbers, more earn Atlanta title of No.1 city for Gen Z

Atlanta’s leading factors were its affordability, low unemployment and education enrollment numbers.

ATLANTA — Atlanta calls itself the City in the Forest, the Big Peach and the Hollywood of the South, but the city has a new claim to fame: the No. 1 city in the U.S. for Generation Z.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle reports the title was given by real estate listing service CommercialCafe, which published a study late last month ranking 45 U.S. cities based on the characteristics Gen Z are looking for in places to live. These characteristics include affordability, greenspace, school enrollment and the existing Gen Z population, among others.