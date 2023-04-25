Here's how many Georgia employees in jeopardy after Bed Bath & Beyond bankruptcy

11Alive's partners at Atlanta Business Chronicle report the company's layoffs.

ATLANTA — After recently filing for bankruptcy, Bed Bath & Beyond is now easing it's operations. This includes laying off employees.

11Alive's partners at the Atlanta Business Chronicle reports that 1,000 employees at the company's Georgia distribution center will be laid off following its closure.

The center's closing is one of many after the retailer liquidated its sales and locations.

According to a notice obtained by Atlanta Business Chronicle, the layoffs at the center, located at 860 John B. Brooks Road, will start June 26. They will continue continue for another month, the newspaper reported.

Our partners at Atlanta Business Chronicle has since reached out to the retailer for further comment.

Bed Bath & Beyond was first founded in 1971. The retailer specialized in home goods like sheets, towels and other household gadgets. The company first had trouble knocking at their door for the last decade when sales were too weak to keep up with the market.