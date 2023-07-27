Popular Atlanta-based restaurant chain begins recruitment for Hawaii locations

Representatives of the company declined to share where the new restaurants would be located or how many operators were being sought for these roles.

ATLANTA — Fast-food chain Chick-fil-A is recruiting franchise operators for additional restaurants in Hawaii. Franchisees would be responsible for hiring and developing staff, as well as overseeing daily operations.

Representatives of the company declined to share where the new restaurants would be located or how many operators were being sought for these roles.

Currently, Chick-fil-A has two locations in Hawaii: in the food court at Ala Moana Center on Oahu and another stand-alone site in Kahului on Maui. A third site will open in Makiki this Thursday, and an additional location is planned for Kapolei.

Operators must pay $10,000 and commit to managing the business in a hands-on matter, according to representatives of Chick-fil-A.

The cost of the restaurant is relatively low, compared to McDonald's initiation fee of $750,000, but operators don't build equity in the business since Chick-fil-A owns every restaurant, according to CNBC.