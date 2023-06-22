BeltLine engineer: Rail is essential as Atlanta grows

Shaun Green views rail expansion as an essential ingredient for strengthening Atlanta's quality of life as it continues to swell with new residents.

ATLANTA — Atlanta BeltLine Inc. is not entertaining any transit alternatives to light rail and streetcar routes along the multi-use path, said Shaun Green, principal engineer at the organization.

Green views rail expansion as an essential ingredient for strengthening Atlanta's quality of life as it continues to swell with new residents. An upcoming planning study will take a fresh look at a 13.6-mile rail corridor around the BeltLine. The review comes as MARTA refines the design for a controversial streetcar extension along the Eastside Trail.