Centennial Yards is courting 'enormous demand' from retailers

ATLANTA — The firm redeveloping The Gulch says it's seeing interest from an astounding number of retailers — enough to nearly fill the city's landmark shopping mall Lenox Square two times over.

“Right now, we have over 3 million square feet of interest from retailers across the country that we are actively talking to,” Brian McGowan, president of Centennial Yards Co. told the Atlanta Business Journal. “The demand has been enormous.”

Centennial Yards is the $5 billion project that's transforming 50 acres in Downtown, helping to "heal the hole in the city of Atlanta," as Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin recently said.

It will include about 750,000 square feet of retail, McGowan said. The project aims to bring tenants that serve neighborhood needs, such as a grocery store. It also wants to create a sporting and entertainment district lined by Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena that includes music venues, restaurants and shops.