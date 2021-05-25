Gwinnett's arena has a new name

Gas South acquired Infinite Energy last year.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The arena in Gwinnett County has a new name. Gas South announced Tuesday the Infinite Energy Center entertainment complex will now be called the Gas South District. The arena will also carry the name.

The 13,000-seat Gas South Arena will host some of the first large-scale concerts since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with acts such as James Taylor, Reba McIntyre and Blake Shelton.

The 50,000-square-foot exhibition hall is now Gas South Convention Center, and the 708-seat performance hall will be known as the Gas South Theater.

“At this pivotal time for the live entertainment industry, we are grateful to have a partner like Gas South to help us welcome guests back to the unforgettable experiences you can only find within venues like Gas South District,” said Stan Hall, COO for the Gwinnett Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We look forward to a long and successful relationship that further bolsters our goal to be one of the foremost entertainment destinations not only in the region, but also nationwide.”