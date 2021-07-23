ATLANTA — The 2020 Tokyo Olympics kicked off in Tokyo, Japan on Friday and many of you are wondering where you'll be able to watch Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! while Olympic programming airs on 11Alive.
Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will move to 11Alive's sister station WATL at their normal time - 7:00 pm and 7:30 pm Monday through Friday.
WATL can be seen on these channels/providers:
- Broadcast/over-the-air: 36
- Comcast: Channel 13/813
- Charter: 3/701
- AT&T Uverse: 36
- Google Fiber: 36
- DirecTV: 36
- Dish Network: 36