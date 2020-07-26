'Meet The Press' returns next Sunday

NBC News has pre-empted the news program this week.

ATLANTA — NBC News has postponed "Meet The Press" this week due to the continuing coverage of the final journey of John Lewis.

Because of Lewis' impact on Atlanta and the world, 11Alive News is providing local coverage Sunday morning, beginning at 10 am, with a rebroadcast of our hour-long special program, "Remembering John Lewis," which aired earlier this week.

The special takes a close look at the life and legacy of John Lewis, from his beginnings in Alabama, through the civil rights movement to his life in the halls of Congress.

Then, at 11 am, join us here for our 11Alive News special report: "The Final Crossing," which will include the historic events from Selma.

11Alive's Jeff Hullinger and Aisha Howard will anchor coverage of the special events with additional insight from Brenda Wood.

"Meet The Press" will return next Sunday.

