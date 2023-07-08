x
Programming note | 11Alive 6 p.m. newscast moves online this Saturday & Sunday

Be sure to watch us at 6 p.m. on Sunday on the 11Alive News app, or stream us on 11Alive + on your Roku or Amazon Fire TV.
ATLANTA — Due to NBC's coverage of the LPGA's Women's United States Open Championship, 11Alive News at 6 p.m. will be aired on our streaming platforms and online only on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9.

As this event airs on our station, 11Alive viewers can watch a 15-minute newscast with the updates on breaking news and the top headlines of the day.

How to watch 11Alive News on Sunday

  • Download our streaming app on Roku and Fire TV  

  • Download the 11Alive News mobile app

  • Watch the live stream right here on 11Alive.com at 6 p.m.

Which 11Alive newscasts will be affected?

One newscast will be streamed only this week.

  • Saturday, July 8 at 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 9 at 6 p.m.

