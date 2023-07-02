Programming note | 11Alive 6 p.m. newscast moves online this Sunday

Be sure to watch us at 6 p.m. on Sunday on the 11Alive News app, or stream us on 11Alive + on your Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Due to NBC's coverage of the NASCAR Cup series, 11Alive News at 6 p.m. will be aired on our streaming platforms and online only on Sunday, July 2.

As this event airs on our station, 11Alive viewers can watch a 15-minute newscast with the updates on breaking news and the top headlines of the day.

How to watch 11Alive News on Sunday

Which 11Alive newscasts will be affected?

One newscast will be streamed only this week.