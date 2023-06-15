Programming note | 11Alive 6 p.m. newscasts move online this weekend

Be sure to watch us at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday on the 11Alive News app, or stream us on 11Alive + on your Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

ATLANTA — Due to NBC Sports' coverage of the 2023 U.S. Open, 11Alive News at 6pm will be aired on our streaming platforms and online only on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18.

The U.S. Open started Thursday and will continue through Sunday (Click here to see the schedule). As the tournament airs our station, 11Alive viewers can watch a 15-minute newscast with the updates on breaking news and the top headlines of the day.

How to watch 11Alive News on Saturday and Sunday

Which 11Alive newscasts will be affected?

Two newscasts will be streamed only, due to the U.S. Open.