Programming note | 11Alive 6 p.m. newscasts move online this weekend

ATLANTA — Due to NBC Sports' coverage of the 2023 U.S. Open, 11Alive News at 6pm will be aired on our streaming platforms and online only on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18.
The U.S. Open started Thursday and will continue through Sunday (Click here to see the schedule). As the tournament airs our station, 11Alive viewers can watch a 15-minute newscast with the updates on breaking news and the top headlines of the day.
How to watch 11Alive News on Saturday and Sunday
Download our streaming app on Roku and Fire TV
Download the 11Alive News mobile app
Watch the live stream right here on 11Alive.com at 6 p.m.
Which 11Alive newscasts will be affected?
Two newscasts will be streamed only, due to the U.S. Open.
- Saturday, June 17 at 6 p.m.
- Sunday, June 18, at 6 p.m.