Programming note | 11Alive 9 a.m. newscast will be online only this Sunday

ATLANTA — Due to NBC's golf coverage of the 151st Open Championship, the 11Alive News Weekend Mornings show at 9 a.m. will be aired on our streaming platforms and online only on Sunday, July 23.

As this event airs on our station, 11Alive viewers can watch a 15-minute newscast with the updates on breaking news and the top headlines of the day.

How to watch 11Alive News Weekend Mornings show on Sunday

  • Download our streaming app on Roku and Fire TV  

  • Download the 11Alive News mobile app

  • Watch the live stream right here on 11Alive.com at 6 p.m.

Which 11Alive newscasts will be affected? 

  • Sunday, July 23 at 9 a.m.

