Programming note | 11Alive 9 a.m. newscast will be online only this Sunday

Be sure to watch us at 9 a.m. Sunday on the 11Alive News app, or stream us on 11Alive + on your Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Due to NBC's golf coverage of the 151st Open Championship, the 11Alive News Weekend Mornings show at 9 a.m. will be aired on our streaming platforms and online only on Sunday, July 23.

As this event airs on our station, 11Alive viewers can watch a 15-minute newscast with the updates on breaking news and the top headlines of the day.

How to watch 11Alive News Weekend Mornings show on Sunday

Download our streaming app on Roku and Fire TV

Download the 11Alive News mobile app



Watch the live stream right here on 11Alive.com at 6 p.m.



Which 11Alive newscasts will be affected?