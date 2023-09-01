Programming note | 11Alive News at 6pm will be online only this Saturday

Be sure to watch us at 6 p.m. Saturday on the 11Alive News app, or stream us on 11Alive + on your Roku, Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV+.

ATLANTA — Due to NBC's coverage of college football this Labor Day weekend, the 11Alive News at 6pm evening newscast will be aired on our streaming platforms and online only this Saturday, Sept. 2.

The network's coverage of the Tennessee State vs. Notre Dame game begins at 3:30 p.m. and it's coverage of Big Ten College Football - West Virginia vs. Penn State begins at 7:30 p.m.

As both events air on our station, 11Alive viewers can still get updates on the latest breaking news and top headlines of the day during a 15-minute, streaming-only newscast on all of 11Alive's digital platforms.

How to watch 11Alive News at 6pm on Saturday

Download our streaming app on Roku, Fire TV or Apple TV+

Download the 11Alive News mobile app and click on the "watch" tab at the bottom of the home page of the app



Watch the live stream right here on 11Alive.com at 6 p.m.

Which 11Alive newscasts will be affected?