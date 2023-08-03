Programming note | 'Wheel of Fortune' and 'Jeopardy!' airing on WATL this Thursday night

The shows will return to their normal time slots on 11Alive on Friday.

ATLANTA — This Thursday, due to NBC's coverage of the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, long-running game shows "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy!" will be moving from 11Alive at their usual times. Both shows will air on our sister station, WATL.

"Wheel of Fortune" will air at 7 p.m. and "Jeopardy!" will air at 7:30 p.m.

The shows will return to their normal time slots on 11Alive on Friday.

How to watch WATL

WATL can be seen on the following channels/providers:

Broadcast/over-the-air: 36

Comcast: Channel 13/813

Charter: 3/701

AT&T Uverse: 36

Google Fiber: 36

DirecTV: 36

Dish Network: 36

2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game details

This year's game, which is the unofficial start of the NFL's 104th season, will pit the Cleveland Browns against the New York Jets in "the city where the League was born," according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It will be the Browns' sixth time playing in the Hall of Fame Game. The Jets have played twice, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Here are all the game details:

When: Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023

Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 Time: Coverage starts on NBC at 7 p.m. ET / Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET

Coverage starts on NBC at 7 p.m. ET / Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET Location: Canton, Ohio

Canton, Ohio Game: Cleveland Browns at New York Jets

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets Hall of Fame Game channel: NBC

NBC Hall of Fame Game streaming: Peacock