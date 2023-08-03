Programming note | 'Wheel of Fortune' and 'Jeopardy!' airing on WATL this Thursday night

ATLANTA — This Thursday, due to NBC's coverage of the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, long-running game shows "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy!" will be moving from 11Alive at their usual times. Both shows will air on our sister station, WATL.
"Wheel of Fortune" will air at 7 p.m. and "Jeopardy!" will air at 7:30 p.m.
The shows will return to their normal time slots on 11Alive on Friday.
How to watch WATL
WATL can be seen on the following channels/providers:
- Broadcast/over-the-air: 36
- Comcast: Channel 13/813
- Charter: 3/701
- AT&T Uverse: 36
- Google Fiber: 36
- DirecTV: 36
- Dish Network: 36
2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game details
This year's game, which is the unofficial start of the NFL's 104th season, will pit the Cleveland Browns against the New York Jets in "the city where the League was born," according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
It will be the Browns' sixth time playing in the Hall of Fame Game. The Jets have played twice, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Here are all the game details:
- When: Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023
- Time: Coverage starts on NBC at 7 p.m. ET / Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Canton, Ohio
- Game: Cleveland Browns at New York Jets
- Hall of Fame Game channel: NBC
- Hall of Fame Game streaming: Peacock
Click here for details on how to get NBC Peacock.