LOS ANGELES — The best on the big screen and small screen shined in Hollywood Sunday night for the 77th annual Golden Globes Awards.
From the snubs and surprises to the fashion, we saw it all!
Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais set the tone the for night by letting the audience know they needed to get ready to lighten up.
Five times the charm for the comedian, who said after five years of hosting the award show, this would be his last.
“So, let’s go out with a bang, let’s have a laugh at your expense,” Gervais said during his opening monologue. “ I don’t care anymore. I’m joking i never did.”
Two Georgia productions were up for awards – one of them went home with an award.
Patricia Arquette won the award for Best Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series for “The Act,” which filmed in Savannah.
She also made one of the few political statements of the night.
“We have to vote in 2020 and we have to beg and plead for everyone we know to vote in 2020,” Arquette said during her speech.
One moment everyone could cheer for Ellen DeGeneres receiving the Carol Burnett Award For Excellence In Television.
DeGeneres sparkled as she took the stage with her own funny speech.
“I am an open book and I couldn’t have done it without my husband Mark. Mark you are my rock,” DeGeneres joked. “There is no greater feeling than when someone tells me I made their day better with my show.”
Ellen’s speech became a trending topic on Twitter, not for what she was saying but what happened during it.
The camera panned to Beyoncé in the audience. Talk about a queen move!
Another star sighting getting some buzz? Jason Momoa wearing a black tank top while most everyone else was in their tuxes and gowns.
