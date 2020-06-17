Associated events Shaky Beats and Shaky Boots have also been postponed for next year.

ATLANTA — The show must be paused! That’s the message organizers behind Shaky Knees Festival told ticket-holders, as this year’s event will no longer take place.

The rescheduling comes as festivals throughout the country are being postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“While we are disappointed to share this news, the health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and community remains our top priority. Our gratitude goes out to the artists and fans who planned to join us this year, and we thank you all for your understanding,” an update on the festival’s Twitter account stated.

Shaky Knees Fest will return in 2021, and ticket-holders for this year’s festival will be automatically refunded in as little as 30 business days, according to the organizers.

