While social distancing, each person stood in line to get a hot meal.

ATLANTA — We are continuing to let you know how celebrities around the globe are dealing with the coronavirus in their own communities.

And we are kicking off with some positive news about rapper 2Chainz. Yesterday, instead of opening his restaurant Escobar like he originally planned, he decided to feed the homeless outside of it.



Photos were posted to Snoop Dillard's Instagram page (his business partner).

2Chainz and Dillard distributed free meals to more than 120 people outside the downtown Atlanta location of Escobar Restaurant and Tapas Monday afternoon.

While social distancing, each person stood in line to get a hot meal. The dine-in portion of the restaurant will remain closed until further notice.





11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.