More than 45 TV and film productions underway in Georgia

ATLANTA — Film and TV production throughout metro Atlanta is off to a high profile start with features like “Stranger Things,” “Madea’s Homecoming,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Senior Year” starring Rebel Wilson all being filmed right now.

The Georgia Film office reports there are more than 45 television pilots, series, reality shows, and feature films being filmed throughout the state.

Here are some the major production happening in metro Atlanta.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Production for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” kicked off production in Atlanta this week. The highly anticipated sequel for one of Marvel’s biggest blockbusters has kicked off at Trilith Studios (formerly Pinewood Studios) in Atlanta, Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige told Variety.

Back in April, Ryan Coogler, the director behind "Black Panther" and the Creed film series weighed in on the fallout over Georgia’s election law that has several high-profile projects and directors deciding if they will keep their productions active in the state.

In the essay, Coogler expressed while Georgia holds a special place in his heart, he remains disappointed with the “ramifications for voters following the passage of SB 202."

Production for the film was tragically impacted by the unexpected death of the movie’s lead actor, Chadwick Boseman, last September.

The film’s original stars Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett are expected to return for the new feature.

Letitia Wright, who appeared as T’Challa’s sister Shuri, is speculated to take on a leading role in the sequel.

Madea's Homecoming

It’s official. Tyler Perry’s beloved Madea character is returning to the screen for an upcoming Netflix film “A Madea Homecoming.” The feature is set to be released in 2022, according to Deadline.

Perry once said he would retire just a few years ago in “A Madea Funeral." The film went on to gross $75 million at the global box office, and a final string of stage performances.

“One last tour in 2019, it’s a farewell tour, and the last movie. The last film is 'Madea’s Funeral' that I shot two years ago. So, we gonna say goodbye,” Perry told Bevy Smith.

“I just don’t want to be her age playing her,” Perry explained.

But during the pandemic, Perry has brought the beloved character out on social media sparking a buzz.

Senior Year

Residents in Doraville got the movie star treatment, as Rebel Wilson filmed scenes for “Senior Year.”

Adrian Barringer shared a basecamp sign for the production called “COMAGIRL” in the A-Scene Facebook group.

According to IMDB, the feature is about a 37-year old woman who wakes up from a coma and returns to high school as popular cheerleader. Chis Parnell, Alicia Silverstone, and Zoey Chao are also set to appear in the upcoming comedy.

Wilson shared snaps of some of the behind the scenes fun with her co-stars on social media.

“Stephanie Conway arriving in style #SeniorYear arriving 2022! Can’t wait for you guys to see this movie next year. @salvadorperezcostumes crushing it on the costumes for this huge prom sequence, @cherylrmarks on the glamorous hair and @melhweaver on the beautiful make-up,” she wrote.

Stranger Things

Keen-eyed visitors and residents of Jackson, Georgia, noticed as the town transformed into the fictional Hawkins, Indiana. Netflix's sci-fi horror "Stranger Things" returned to the small town to film scenes for season 4.

Jason Collins shared various photos of eighties-esque emergency "Hawkins" vehicles with 11Alive’s The A-Scene Facebook group.

Collins captioned his post "holy grail" as he shared photos of set treasures he found.

Among the vehicles seen on Collins' post are police cars, news vans, firefighter trucks, and ambulances. On Tuesday, Page Six reported on-set videos and pictures hinting at the reason for the emergency vehicles on set.

A mannequin mimicking Milly Bobby Brown's character, Eleven, was seen rushed on a stretcher and into an ambulance. The video hints that Eleven may be in some danger for season 4.

Earlier this month, Judy Ritzko-Bell shared photos of the once Patrick Henry High School in Stockbridge, Georgia, with the Facebook group. The pictures showed the school's gym with giant lettering reading "Hawkins High School, home of the tigers," along with filming tents around it.

MORE PRODUCTION

