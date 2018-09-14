Atlanta-based productions are no stranger to the Primetime Emmys, but this year The A-Scene uncovers the big event like no other! And if you didn't know about the hottest local shows nominated for the prestigious golden statue --- here they are!

Starting with the reality TV category, Netflix's revamp of "Queer Eye" has already claimed the title for Structured Reality Show". But it's a vintage honor, "Queer Eye" took the trophy home for “Best Reality Show” just 14 years-ago.

But this year, Atlanta’s very own Rupaul is the official winner of outstanding host for a reality or reality competition for his infamous "Rupaul's Drag Race". Can you say fierce?!

And you can bet your bottom dollar that our animations are being awarded. Atlanta-based Adult Swim has already taken home an Emmy for best animated series "Rick and Morty."

Now bring on the drama, Netflix's "Ozark" received nine major nods for the big day.

It doesn't stop there! "Stranger Things” and "Atlanta" are two more scripted dramas up for big awards!

FX's “Atlanta” already took home some minor prizes at the Creative Emmy's. Katt Williams had a cameo appearance on the show playing the alligator-owning Uncle Willie.

His guest role helped the comedian win his first trophy. Find a full list of nominees, here.

Check back for updates to this story for LIVE updates from The A-Scene as we head to the ceremony in Los Angeles!

