Adele's Bantu knot hairstyle leaves social media discussing cultural appropriation

Adele's Notting Hill Carnival post got mixed reaction from fans and celebs around globe.

ATLANTA — Adele’s recent off-stage looks has become a topic of discussion for observers on social media over recent months.

The “Hello” singer underwent a stark transformation as she revealed her newly trimmed physique and weight loss.

On Sunday, Adele shared her new look again when she dressed in a Jamaican flag-inspired bikini top all while rocking a Bantu knots hairstyle for the virtual Notting Hill Carnival, an annual Caribbean street festival set in west London.

“Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London,” the singer wrote in an Instagram post.

The post from the international superstar got mixed reaction from fans and celebs around globe, with some accusing the singer of cultural appropriation.

For starters, the hairstyle originates from South Africa. According to History.com, the look is also referred to as Zulu knots "because the Zulu people of South Africa, a Bantu ethnic group, originated the hairstyle."

Other users, including celebs Chelsea Handler, Naomi Campbell, and Zoe Saldana praised Adele’s tribute to the festival.

"Oh yeah, baby," Handler chimed in.

“You look right at home guurrrl,” Zaldona wrote while Campbell, posted a series of Jamaican flag emojis in the comments.

Other users came to the singer's defense citing anyone should be able to wear the style.

“As an African Bantu - woman I think any woman or man who wants to rock Bantu Knots should rock them. It doesn’t matter if you are white or blue. African Americans do not own African culture. They need to chill! We are all human,” user @nadine2000 wrote.

“As a Jamaican from the U.K. I really hope she doesn’t take this down. I’m so sick of Americans projecting their problems onto the rest of the world. They need to stop,” Instagram user @ogogog333 added.

Adele appears to not be worried about what many people have to say these days.

In a previous Instagram post, Adele shared that she’s currently reading Glennon Doyle’s “Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living.”