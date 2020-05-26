x
Alicia Keys, Rachel Brosnahan tapped for SCAD's 2020 digital commencement

The event will be a “high-energy live streaming experience” featuring a lineup of special performances, guest appearances, and virtual drop-ins on SCAD graduates.

ATLANTA — The Savannah College of Art and Design will honor Class of 2020 with a digital commencement featuring award-winning Rachel Brosnahan and musical icon Alicia Keys on May 30.

A representative for the SCAD said the event will be a “high-energy live streaming experience” featuring a lineup of  special performances, guest appearances, and virtual  drop-ins on SCAD graduates as they celebrate at home.

It will also showcase the university’s internationally top-ranked programs, including interactive design and game development, interior design, film and television, advertising, graphic design, design management, and more.

Grads will deliver snappy speeches and be celebrated with sizzle videos showcasing their ingenuity and creativity.

An announcement from the university reveals Keys, a Grammy award winning recording artist and New York Time’s best-selling author, will deliver the commencement address to more than 3,000 SCAD graduates and their families all over the globe.

Brosnahan, a two-time Golden Globe recipient will emcee the event.

SCAD will celebrate Commencement 2020 digitally with speaker Alicia Keys (RIGHT) and emcee Rachel Brosnahan (LEFT).

“In a season of great uncertainty, I am certain of one truth above all: None of us at SCAD shall ever forget the spring of 2020,” SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace said in  statement. “Earning a SCAD degree is a supremely difficult achievement, requiring an intense and sustained degree of study and focus, and our students have accomplished that feat during the greatest social change in a generation. That is not merely remarkable. It is heroic.”

SCAD graduates and their friends and family have the opportunity to customize commencement by uploading photos, videos, quotes, and more to create a curated viewing page and digital yearbook. The personalized graduation video, generated with select content that graduates uploaded to their page, celebrates their favorite moments during their time at SCAD and can be posted and shared.

Earlier this month, SCAD alumni and current students came together to paint murals at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

On May 9, 2020, six SCAD alumni and faculty created a chalk mural at the main entrance to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding as a thank-you to Atlanta health care professionals in celebration of the SCAD Sidewalk Arts Festival, a digital reimagining of the university’s oldest tradition for SCAD students, alumni, and high school students around the world.

