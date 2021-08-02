'All Boys Aren't Blue' dramatic reading brings awareness to HIV/AIDS stigma

The event will be held on Monday, Feb. 8 at 5:00PM PST / 8:00PM EST.

ATLANTA, Ill. — George M. Johnson’s New York Time best-selling novel All Boys Aren’t Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto is getting the production treatment.

Not only is actress Gabriel Union helping to develop the story for television, but a group of media powerhouses are coming together to bring it to life in hour of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

The short film, which is directed, adapted and produced by Nathan Hale Williams is a filmed dramatic reading of three chapters of the book performed by Jenifer Lewis (“Black-ish”), Dyllón Burnside (“Pose”), Bernard David Jones (“The Mayor”) and Thomas Hobson (“Sherman’s Showcase”).

The event will be held on Monday, Feb. 8 at 5:00PM PST / 8:00PM EST.

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Black communities were being decimated by the HIV/AIDS pandemic, and it is important that we come together as global citizens, whether media entities or individuals, to continue to raise awareness of the detrimental effects this disease,” writer & activist George M. Johnson said . “We are delighted to have GLAAD, The Root, and The Grio join us for this powerful event as partnerships such as these continue to bring awareness to the HIV/AIDS pandemic, particularly within the Black community.”

Both a primer for teens eager to be allies as well as a reassuring testimony for young queer men of color, All Boys Aren't Blue covers topics such as gender identity, toxic masculinity, brotherhood, family, structural marginalization, consent, and Black joy. Johnson's emotionally frank style of writing appeals directly to young adults. The book was selected as one of 2020’s best by Kirkus, Amazon and Goodreads. From the memories of getting his teeth kicked out by bullies at age five, to flea marketing with his loving grandmother, “Nanny” (played by Lewis), to his first sexual relationships, this young-adult memoir weaves together the trials and triumphs faced by Black queer boys.

In addition to the reading, the three-part virtual event will feature live performances, a virtual art installation curated by African-American contemporary art dealer/curator, Rodney LoveJones, a roundtable discussion moderated by Tai Beauchamp, and more.

The event is being held in observance of the National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day on February 7.

It is presented by the Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition (BLACC) powered by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation in partnership with iN-Hale Entertainment and All Tea No, Shade Productions.