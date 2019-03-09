Producers for BET’s hit TV show are looking for fresh faces to be in the second season of “American Soul,” a series about the hit dance TV show “Soul Train”.

Hylton Casting are looking for people to be cast as extras for the TV series. The series is set in 1975 and based on the life and career of “Soul Train” creator Don Cornelius.

Producers are looking for all looks and heritage background for the role. The key requirement is being 18 years or older.

Filming will take place in Atlanta between September and November.

“Soul Train” was the first prominent African-American variety television show exposing audiences nationwide to musical acts and dancers for over 35 years.

The show ended in 2006 and still holds the title of one of the longest-running syndicated programs in American history.

Behind the Scenes | 'American Soul' filmed in Atlanta BET Networks added some serious star power to its scripted period drama "AMERICAN SOUL" with the announcement of guest stars portraying musicians from the Soul Train era. Sinqua Walls and Kelly Rowland star in "American Soul" on BET, a show that chronicles the life of Don Cornelius and his show Soul Train during the 1970s.

When speaking on how the project came to fruition, Tony Cornelius reveals that his father envisioned a series like this before he died in 2012.

“My father for years wanted to do a movie on television,” Cornelius said. “'American Soul' just has all the elements that people want. It’s got the good the bad and the ugly and I think the millennials and younger people can learn from it. There’s a lot of teaching moments in American Soul as well and I made sure those teachable moments were visible because my father taught me everything I know.”

If you are interested in shaking your groove thang, submit your headshot and resume to Hylton Casting.

