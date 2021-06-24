Atlanta stars nominated for upcoming BET Awards

Here is a list of Atlanta artists that have been nominated in some fire categories.

ATLANTA — The Hollywood of the South's artists are shining through at Sunday's BET Awards with nominations in all of the major categories.

Latto, Lil Baby, and Chole x Halle are leading the pack for Atlanta with nominations in multiple categories.

BET recently announced its 2021 nomination list with the show scheduled to air live on Sunday, June 27 at 8 p.m. eastern.

Latto, who recently changed her stage moniker, reached a huge milestone back in March when her single “[expletive] From Da Souf” received a platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Atlanta's superstar rap trio, Migos, recently released their highly anticipated album Culture III.

Lil Baby released "The Bigger Picture" in response to the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests that followed. The song earned him two Grammy nominations for best rap song and best rap performance. His performance at the recent Grammys echoed familiar beats from the shooting of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta. Brooks was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer in June, following a struggle when officers tried to arrest him for DUI in a Wendy's parking lot.

Here is a list of Atlanta artists that have been nominated in some fire categories:

Album of the year

UNGODLY HOUR - CHLOE X HALLE

Best Collaboration

POP SMOKE FT. LIL BABY & DABABY - FOR THE NIGHT

Best female R&B/Pop artist

SUMMER WALKER

Best male R&B/ Pop artist

6LACK

Best new artist

LATTO

Best Group

21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN

CHLOE X HALLE

CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG (Chris Brown is not from Atlanta)

MIGOS

Best female hip hop artist

LATTO

Best male hip hop artist

LIL BABY

BET HER Award

CHLOE X HALLE - BABY GIRL

Viewer's choice award

CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG - GO CRAZY

LIL BABY - THE BIGGER PICTURE

Video of the year

CHLOE X HALLE - DO IT

CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG - GO CRAZY

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby are leading the pack with seven nominations at the show.

This year's show will allow those who are vaccinated to register to be part of the live audience. The network said it is working closely with Los Angeles County to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

While press at the awards show will be limited, BET does plan to have a red carpet ahead of the live event.

“We are back and excited to bring culture’s biggest night ... safely back to Los Angeles to celebrate this year’s incredible roster of nominees,” Connie Orlando, BET’s executive vice president of specials, music programming and music strategy, said in a statement Thursday. “We broke ground as one of the first official award shows to move forward during the global pandemic and we are ready to take our pioneer status to the next level with the return of an audience to celebrate the best and brightest creative minds in the entertainment industry.”