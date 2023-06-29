Atlanta native wins Food Network's 'Chopped'

Chef Marlo's culinary prowess has seasoned parts of metro Atlanta for years.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta native is gaining further national acclaim after chopping his way to becoming a cooking show champion.

Chef Marlo's skills earned him the honor of winning Food Network's Chopped on Tuesday's episode.

However, his culinary prowess has seasoned parts of metro Atlanta since the early start of his career.

With humble beginnings as part of his family business cooking up creations at festivals and concessions, he worked his way up as a prep cook for Seasons 52 and was quickly promoted to sous chef at the Buckhead grill and wine bar.

Creating his culinary mark over a decade in commercial kitchens, he diced his way into entrepreneurship to become a personal chef, caterer and meal prep provider solidifying his style with his slogan "You see the flavor."

He's been featured in the New York Wine and Food Festival, an esteemed culinary event, named among Atlanta's top 20 chefs of the year, and more recently, Chopped champion.

"This isn't cooking. It's culinary alchemy," Marlo said on his website.

Beyond the kitchen, Marlo also makes sure to give back to the community and actively works with The Logan Wilkes Foundation and Summer Safe Atlanta to provide health and wellness programs, supplies, and support for kids and seniors to improve healthy habits.

The culinary artist is currently selling the first volume of his cookbook which can be purchased here.

Do you have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at WhereAtlantaSpeaks@11Alive.com.