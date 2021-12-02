x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

The A Scene

Atlanta comic Barbara Carlyle featured in Tiffany Haddish's Netflix series

On the series, Haddish introduces six comedians in a bold collection of hilarious half-hour stand-up comedy specials.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman is bringing the laughs to Netflix, as one of the stand-up comedians featured in Tiffany Haddish’s second season of her Emmy-nominated series “They Ready.”

Barbara Carlyle, one of the comics featured in the new season of the series, hails from Atlanta. She has been performing comedy for several years, and even had a stint on BET’s “Comic View” and “Def Comedy Jam”.

In the series, Haddish introduces six comedians in a bold collection of hilarious half-hour stand-up comedy specials.

This season features Dean Edwards (Saturday Night Live), Kimberly Clark (Last Comic Standing), Tony Woods (Comedy Central Presents), Godfrey (Our Cartoon President), and Erin Jackson (Late Night with Seth Meyers). 

Haddish serves as executive producer for She Ready Productions alongside Wanda Sykes and Page Hurwitz.

Watch Caryle’s performance on the show below.

Related Articles

Credit: GREG GAYNE/NETFLIX
(L to R) GODFREY DANCHIMAH, DEAN EDWARDS, ERIN JACKSON, TIFFANY HADDISH, KIMBERLY CLARK, TONY WOODS and BARBARA CARLYLE in Season 2 of TIFFANY HADDISH PRESENTS THEY READY.