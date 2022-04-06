Atlanta Film Festival announces 2022 lineup | How to watch

The full festival lineup and ticket prices are now available.

ATLANTA — The 46th annual Atlanta Film Festival kicks off just in a couple of weeks and now, eager cinephiles can get a look at the full lineup of titles and events to check out.

This year's festival runs from Thursday, April 21 through Sunday, May 1, featuring over 100 different titles both virtually and in person. Some will even feature virtual Q&As with filmmakers.

“We’re particularly excited about this year because we are not only back to in-person screenings, but our hybrid format will provide even more opportunities for audiences to participate around the globe,” the festival's executive director, Christopher Escobar, said in a statement. “A huge part of our ethos is advocating for diverse voices, which is why it’s even more important that we continue to evolve and connect with communities everywhere in new and innovative ways.”

Opening the festival will be the thriller "892," which debuted at this year's Sundance Film Festival and features "Star Wars" star John Boyega, the late Michael K. Williams, Nicole Beharie, and Connie Britton. It portrays the true story of Brian Easley (Boyega), a Marine veteran struggling to reintegrate into civilian life, and who walked into an Atlanta bank back in 2017 and stated he had a bomb.

Closing the festival will be the documentary "Mija," set to go on Disney+, which follows Doris Muñoz, a music talent manager, and Jacks Haupt, a young singer, as they "share the ever-present guilt of being the first American-born members of their undocumented families."

Other notable features in the festival's Marquee lineup include much talked about Sundance title "Cha Cha Real Smooth," "Emily the Criminal" -- starring Aubrey Plaza and Theo Rossi -- and "Summering," a new film from Georgia-native James Ponsoldt.

In-person screenings for this year's festival will be held at three separate venues:

The historic Plaza Theatre on Ponce De Leon Ave

Dad's Garage on Ezzard St SE

The Carter Center

This year's festival will also feature the 12th annual Creative Conference, featuring panel discussions and one-on-one conversations with industry experts focusing on screenwriting, show-running, podcasting, directing and more.

Festivalgoers will get the option of either purchasing festival passes to check out multiple titles and events, or purchasing tickets individually.

According to a release, tickets for in-person screenings range from $12 to $50; while virtual access is $9.99 per film/panel. For a complete look at badges and price points to experience multiple films, click here.