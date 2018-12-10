ATLANTA - It's official, Ozark is back for another nail-biting season.

Fresh off the heels of its second-season premiere in August, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the renewal of Ozark. The series showcases Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and his wife, Wendy (Laura Linney), as they move from the Chicago area to the Missouri Ozarks while battling life within a dangerous drug cartel.

Ozark is set at a waterfront resort at Lake of the Ozarks, based on the Alhonna Resort and Marina where series creator Bill Dubuque worked during his college years, the Springfield News-Leader reported in 2016.

While based in Missouri, Ozark films all across Georgia. Filming areas include Atlanta, Flowery Branch, Alpharetta, Lawrenceville, Lake Lanier, Lake Allatoona, Norcross, Smyrna, Canton, Roswell, Buford, Decatur, Chamblee, Woodstock, Marietta, Conyers, Braselton, Chestnut Ridge, Cumming, Gainesville, Peachtree Corners, and Summerhill.

The third season is expected to premiere sometime in 2019 with 10 new episodes.

