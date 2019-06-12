ATLANTA — The Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus will host their annual holiday concert Friday night at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The concert will be working with Lost-n-Found Youth to serve Atlanta's homeless LGBTQ youth and calling on audiences to help fulfill needs for this under-served population.

Members of the audience are encouraged to bring items from a wish list for Lost-n-Found Youth which can be passed along to clients of the charity. They can wrap or gift bag the items and drop off their donation at the reception booth before the concert.

The concert will be held at The Cathedral of St. Phillip, 2744 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta 30305.

