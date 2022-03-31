Atlanta mayor announces lineup for Atlanta's 2022 Jazz Fest | What to know

The 45th annual Jazz Fest is set to take place in Piedmont Park over Memorial Day weekend.

ATLANTA — Mayor Andre Dickens announced the lineup Thursday evening for Atlanta's 2022 Jazz Fest.

The free festival includes three days of show-stopping performances with distinguished musicians and innovative emerging artists. The 45th annual Jazz Fest is set to take place in Piedmont Park over Memorial Day weekend.

"I'm an avid music fan and I got a chance to look at the lineup. Y'all are going to be in for a treat. It's going to be a good time," Dickens said.

Dickens added he's been to more than 25 Jazz Fests in Atlanta.

"I've never done it as mayor before y'all," he said. "This is going to be the thrill of a lifetime."

Kick-off for the festival begins at 1 p.m. with Dickens' school classmate Kebbi Williams and the Wolfpack.

Below is the full lineup.

Day 1 | Saturday, May 28

Kebbi Williams and the Wolfpack 1 p.m.

T.C. Carson 3 p.m.

Tia Fuller's Intersections 5 p.m.

Masego 7 p.m.

Herbie Hancock 9 p.m.

Day 2 | Sunday, May 29

Joe Alterman 1 p.m.

The Baylor Project (4X Grammy Nominated) 3 p.m.

Warren Wolf & The Pack 5 p.m.

Kenny Barron 7 p.m.

Eddie Palmieri Afro Caribbean Jazz Septet 9 p.m.

Day 3 | Monday, May 30

Julie Dexter 1 p.m.

Naia Izumi 3 p.m.

Makaya McCraven 5 p.m.

Kathleen Bertrand 7 p.m.