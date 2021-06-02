The Atlanta Jazz Festival is back this year | Here is what you can expect

The music festival, which usually happened during Memorial Day weekend, is scheduled to take place Sunday, Sept. 5 and Monday, Sept 6 instead.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Jazz Festival is scheduled to return Labor Day Weekend, the City of Atlanta Mayor's Office announced Wednesday.

The music festival, which usually happened during Memorial Day weekend, is scheduled to take place Sunday, Sept. 5 and Monday, Sept 6 at Piedmont Park instead.

The festival is scheduled from 1:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. According to the release, the later date is "out of an abundance of caution" of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Atlanta Jazz Festival will follow all COVID-19 guidelines as determined by Georgia and the City of Atlanta at the date of the Festival. Updates will be announced on the Atlanta Jazz Festival website and social media channels," the release noted.

The 43-year-old festival was canceled last year after the coronavirus pandemic halted most of the world's extracurricular activities and travel.

This year's lineup includes Brenda Nicole Moorer, Patti Austin, Archie Shepp along with other artists previously announced to perform in the 2020 show.

“We’re looking forward to hosting a great Festival this year with a variety of established and rising jazz musicians,” said Camille Russell Love, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs.

The event is the longest-running free urban jazz festival in the country, according to the website.

Festivalgoers will also have the opportunity to get VIP Lounge experience tickets, which will be placed at the Oak Hill Stage, the release stated.

Those who would like to get to know the performers can watch a free video series called "In the Tradition," which will introduce the 2021 artists more intimately. The 30-minute episodes began on April 6 and will end on August 31. Jazz lovers can watch the pre-recorded series on AtlantaFestivals.com, Facebook, YouTube, and Channel 26 on select Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m.