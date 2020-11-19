Atlanta rappers Gucci Mane and Jeezy will face off in Verzuz rap battle on Thursday night

Thousands are expected to watch the artists play their biggest hits, decades after a vicious rap beef that they both lived to tell.

ATLANTA — Atlanta is back in the spotlight for its music. The latest Verzuz battle headliners are Gucci Mane versus Jeezy.

Thousands are expected to watch the artists play their biggest hits, decades after a vicious rap beef that they both lived to tell about.

This event is a brighter moment in the hip-hop community following the string of violence and crime, involving several rappers, up and coming artists, along with veterans, who have recently come under fire over the past few weeks. Artists like King Von, Mo3, and Boosie have been targets of individual crimes related to gun violence.

According to Complex, a Hip-Hop publication, Gucci Mane and Jeezy carried a feud over several years that resulted in the death of one of Jeezy’s associates. There have reportedly been physical altercations, and naturally several diss records on both sides.

Gucci Mane actually replaced Atlanta rap star T.I. in “The Snowman versus The Trap God.” Verzuz announced late last month that T.I. was supposed to help lead the return of the series but made a late change to the lineup over the weekend with Gucci.

IT’S OFFICIAL ‼️ Welcome to #VERZUZ season 2.



💥 GUCCI MANE VS JEEZY



Thursday, November 19th, 5PM PT / 8PM ET. Watch on our IG or in HD on @AppleMusic.



Drinks by @Ciroc

🔥 @NTWRKLIVE pic.twitter.com/yJtaBj3rbK — Verzuz (@verzuzonline) November 15, 2020

Both stars emerged from their early beginnings of rapping in Atlanta to become household names. Both have matured into family men. Gucci Mane, 40, is expecting another boy, his first child with wife Keyshia Ka'oir.

Jeezy and his fiancée Jeannie Mai announced their engagement back in April. He is set to drop “The Recession 2” on November 20.

Atlanta is waiting for Thursday night's epic battle. You can watch the Verzuz battle at 8 P.M. on Instagram Live, Apple Music, and YouTube.