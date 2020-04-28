“Lifetime and the Little Women Family are deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of the sudden passing of Ashley Ross, our beloved “Ms. Minnie.” Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends. Ms. Minnie was an amazing talent and a special part of Little Women Atlanta. She will be dearly missed,” a rep for Lifetime shared in a statement.

“As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!! Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is. I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever 💔 I promise to keep you alive in my memories and be there for your mama @grneyes4life and your aunt @vdeloney72 . You were more than our best friend you were our big sister and still is !!! I still can’t believe this man why man why!!!! , I love you so much !!!! My heart is broken 😭💔 Rest In Peace my love,” Amanda Salinas, another co-star from “Little Women Atlanta wrote.”