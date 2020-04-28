ATLANTA — Tributes are pouring in for “Little Women Atlanta” star Ms. Minnie, who was killed in a hit and run car crash.
Minnie, whose real name is Ashley Ross, 34, appeared on unscripted Lifetime series for four seasons.
The network expressed their condolences with a tribute on social media.
“Lifetime and the Little Women Family are deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of the sudden passing of Ashley Ross, our beloved “Ms. Minnie.” Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends. Ms. Minnie was an amazing talent and a special part of Little Women Atlanta. She will be dearly missed,” a rep for Lifetime shared in a statement.
Atlanta rapper Pastor Troy, who was rumored to have a romantic relationship with Ross, went to social media to express his condolences.
“I Love You, Ms. Minnie. A True Friend. Forever in my heart. I’m proud of everything you accomplished. We will laugh together again,” Troy wrote in a heartfelt Instagram page.
Troy dedicated Aaron Hall’s song “I Miss You” to Ms. Minnie.
“This is too much,” Minnie’s “Little Women Atlanta” co-star Ms. Juicy Baby added in her own Instagram tribute. “Prayers for Minnie’s family!!!”
“As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!! Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is. I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever 💔 I promise to keep you alive in my memories and be there for your mama @grneyes4life and your aunt @vdeloney72 . You were more than our best friend you were our big sister and still is !!! I still can’t believe this man why man why!!!! , I love you so much !!!! My heart is broken 😭💔 Rest In Peace my love,” Amanda Salinas, another co-star from “Little Women Atlanta wrote.”
