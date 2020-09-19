'Avengers' star Josh Brolin is officially an Atlanta resident

He and his wife Kathryn have revealed on social media that their family has recently moved to Atlanta.

ATLANTA — You might spot ‘Avengers: End Game’ star Josh Brolin in the metro.

The couple decided to pack up from Southern California and head back to Kathryn’s hometown.

The couple tied the knot in 2016 and have a 1-year-old daughter, Westlyn. The family is expecting a new bundle of joy, and have been sharing special moments along their new journey in the A.

Kathryn shared photos snapped by her on-screen superhero husband checking out hot spots like the High Museum and Highland Bakery.

“It’s truly a beautiful, bizarre feeling moving back to my hometown. Not sure how long we will be here, but all I know is it feels so good to be home. Feels so good to have family stopping by on their way somewhere and hanging on our front porch,” Kathryn said, shouting out her husband for the photo credit.

While the couple have not disclosed which neighborhood they choose in Atlanta to make home, they did give a special shout out to Deborah Boyd Brown from Ansley Atlanta Real Estate.

'Waiting on your arrival @joshbrolin We are holdin it down til you walk through the door,” Kathryn wrote. “Also, big heartfelt THANK YOU to realtor/mama Deborah Boyd-Brown @ Ansley Atlanta Real Estate for finding us the perfect place to call home.”

Josh also shared the exciting news on his Instagram with special artwork by Mathieu Laca that will be part of the home’s décor.

“And there it is — @mathieulaca has given us the greatest gift, painted the greatest gift: Nora and Joyce. Thank you so much for this. It means the world. Can’t wait to hang this in our new home,” Brolin wrote in an Instagram post.