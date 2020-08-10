Benedict Cumberbatch tapped for upcoming 'Spider Man 3' production

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new move puts Cumberbatch in the mentor role that was previously occupied by Robert Downey Jr.

ATLANTA — The list of A-List actors set to appear in the upcoming ‘Spider-Man 3’ just keeps getting better.

Benedict Cumberbatch has been tapped to reprise his role as the Marvel comic character Doctor Strange alongside the movie's star Tom Holland.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new move puts Cumberbatch in the mentor role that was previously occupied by Robert Downey Jr., who played Tony Stark/Iron Man in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in "Spider-Man: Far From Home."

Over the weekend, the internet was shocked to learn the news that actor Jamie Foxx is in talks to return as Electro in “Spider-Man 3.”

Foxx had appeared in 2014's "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," when Andrew Garfield was in the title role as the web-slinger.

Cumberbatch is also set to begin shooting Marvel's "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness," which is supposed to include alternate universes as part of its plot. There has been some speculation that the explanation behind Foxx's return may lie there.

Most of the supporting cast from both of Holland's earlier Spider-Man films, including Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori and Jacob Batalon, will return for the as-yet-untitled Spidey-sequel, though fan blogs have suggested it may carry the title "Spider-Man: Homesick" or "Spider-Man: Home Run."

Previously, there were talks that filming of “Spider-Man 3” was pushed into early 2021 to accommodate Holland's commitments to other upcoming projects. Apparently, that is no longer the case.

As part of their reporting, The Hollywood Reporter said the sequel is going to start filming in Atlanta this month.