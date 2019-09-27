ATLANTA — BET released the trailers of two upcoming dramas, ‘The Oval’ and ‘Sista,’ produced by Tyler Perry.

Both shows will be distributed on the network’s new BET + streaming service.

The new platform, BET+, will feature more than 1,000 hours of content focused on the African-American audience.

It will include fan-favorite shows and platform-exclusive original content from BET Networks, African-American content creators - including from Perry himself.

In a statement, Perry said he is excited about the partnership, which he said was informed by the way people consume content.

"I’ve paid attention to my audience and what works for them and, for that reason, I’m very excited not only about the idea of partnering with BET to create new and exciting content, but also about the idea of giving people a personalized experience through the ability to curate the content they love to consume," he said.

The White House drama, ‘The Oval,’ was filmed in Atlanta over the summer with cast mates Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd And Daniel Croix Henderson.

It’s the story of a family placed in the White House by people of power while also highlighting the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run it.

Actress Ciera Payton (A Madea Family Funeral), teams back up Perry for this production.

Ciera stars opposite Quinn as fashion designer 'Lilly Winthrop,' who is married to Donald Winthrop, the Chief of Staff for the President.

The 25-episode series is written, directed and executive produced by Perry.

The second series “SISTAS,” wad also filmed this summer with this large cast.

It follows a group of single black women from different walks of life who try the dating world but bond over their one common thread: Why am I single?

The one-hour drama takes viewers on a roller coaster ride of emotions and hilarious moments that are the epitome of #squadgoals.

"Sista" stars KJ Smith, Ebony Obsidian, Mignon Von, Novi Brown, Chido Nwokocha, DeVale Ellis, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin Walton and Anthony Dalton.

