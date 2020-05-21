BET announced this will be the network's 40th anniversary, and the awards' 20th year on the air.

ATLANTA — The biggest celebration of black culture, the annual BET awards will go on this year but virtually! BET announced this will be the network's 40th anniversary, and the awards' 20th year on the air.

This year’s top stars in black entertainment, sports and philanthropy will be showcased through innovative techniques and artist generated content, they said. The awards will air Sunday June 28 at 8 p.m. EST.

“Our community, and the many millions who love Black culture, look to the BET Awards for signature moments of enrichment, entertainment and empowerment. Recognizing the unique role the BET Awards plays for so many, and the challenging times we find ourselves in, we know it was more important than ever to deliver the BET Awards in 2020,” Scott Mills, President of BET, said in a statement.

“For the past twenty years, The BET Awards have paid homage to all things now and relevant. Despite the challenges of today, we will deliver a show filled with larger than life, inspiring, empowering and entertaining moments, which have shown the magic of our culture for over two decades,” Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET added.

The show will go on, but BET’s three-day event leading up to the awards will not return until 2021, following the COVID-19 pandemic.

A rep said all VIP packages sold to date will be available for a refund.

