Beyoncé and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey partner for COVID-19 relief

The superstar singer's Beygood foundation has partnered with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey to provide $6 million in relief funding to various organizations.

ATLANTA — Grammy-Award winning recording artist Beyoncé is donating to pandemic relief efforts.

The superstar singer's BeyGOOD foundation has partnered with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey to provide $6 million in relief funding to various organizations providing mental health wellness services with help from UCLA.

The funds be offering local support to African Americans in Houston, New York, New Orleans and Detroit who will also need personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis.

Last week, “The Lion King” actress surprised fans during Disney’s “Sing A Long at Home”.

