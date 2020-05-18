x
Skip Navigation

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

programs

Beyonce shares Chloe x Halle's new music video

The music video for the single showcases a “grown and sexy” look for the singing duo.

Chloe X Halle’s latest single “Do It,” has the world’s attention after Beyoncé shared a snippet of the premiere on her Instagram page.

The music video for the single showcases a “grown and sexy” look for the singing duo who got their start in the recording industry after performing covers on YouTube as tweens.

The Bailey sisters, who are originally from Atlanta, became Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment biggest recording stars when their last album "The Kids Are Alright" received critical acclaim and a Grammy nod. 

On top of the music, Chloe x Halle star in the Freeform series Grown-ish, and have also snagged solo acting roles in highly anticipated films.

Chloe Bailey, 21, finished scenes on ‘The Georgetown Project,’ a thriller film currently in post-production starring Russel Crowe.

Before production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Halle Bailey,20, began rehearsals for Disney’s upcoming live-action version of ‘The Little Mermaid.”

Earlier this year, the band teased their album with a kicker single “Catch Up” featuring Swae Lee.

“UnGodly Hour” is the Chloe X Halle’s upcoming album set to be released on June 5.

MORE FROM THE A-SCENE!

Monday Night Brewing bartender named finalist on NBC's The Voice

Usher, Lil Nas X, Kandi Burruss, to join Oprah for Facebook’s Virtual Graduation 2020

Georgia-filmed 'American Soul' will premiere second season on BET

Tyler Perry will restart production on TV shows in July

Dwayne Johnson to release book on his work

PHOTOS: Chloe x Halle's epic homecoming visit

1 / 23
Chloe and Halle performed for a sold-out crowd of all ages at Centre Stage. The ladies are humbled by their success and a fanbase that virtually happened on social media.