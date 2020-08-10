Socially distanced concert 'Big Night' will take place in Centennial Olympic Park

The October 23 event is reported to 'meet the highly restrictive standards of human engagement in a Covid-19 environment.'

ATLANTA — The safety measures and precautions being taken at concerts and events have changed the way those industries operate significantly.

While most major tours have been canceled or delayed until next year, there are some unique experiences being presented this fall, including a concert series taking place later this month at Centennial Olympic Park.

‘Big Night’ is the first outdoor concert series taking place at the historic park since the start of the pandemic. The October 23 event is reported to “meet the highly restrictive standards of human engagement in a COVID-19 environment.”

For people who decide to join in on the fun, eventgoers will have to reserve a personal pod, a private reserved space that fits four-to-six people.

The set up for the pods include full audio, lighting, and video production that provides “a live show sensory stimulation,” according to the event’s website.

Attendees are also permitted to bring soft camping chairs and blankets. Be prepared to have all items scanned in a security search.