85 South Show headline 1-year anniversary of Black Effect Podcast Network in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Black Effect Podcast Network is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its launch and it's bringing its top talent to the A on Thursday!

The show is set to begin around 8 p.m. at the Variety Playhouse on Euclid Avenue in the Inman Park neighborhood.

The first-of-its-kind network was specifically built to empower African American voices in the audio space across a plethora of genres. The audio platform is a partnership between renowned Breakfast Club host, Lenard McKelvey commonly known as Charlamagne Tha God and iHeartRadio. In a year's time, the company has amassed nearly 147 million downloads.

The network has called on some of its largest shows to celebrate the occasion.

Fresh from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 stage are Atlanta's very own 85 South Show hosts, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean, as the headlining act for the event. Whoreible Decisions podcasts hosts, Mandii B and WeezyWTF, are bringing their spicy takes to the stage as openers. Comedian, Flame Monroe, of the Laugh and Learn podcast is set to host the anniversary.

The network features more than 30 podcasts ranging from sports, law, crime, news and politics, education, technology, and wellness. Some of the network's most notable shows include All The Smoke, Carefully Reckless, Checking In with Michelle Williams, Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, Dropping Gems with Devi Brown, and Drink Champs.

The platform has more than 4 million active monthly listeners and is positioned to continue to make waves in the industry.

The network announced it is giving away a limited amount of free tickets. All attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.