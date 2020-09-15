Cardi B. files divorce against Offset in Atlanta

The divorce is contested.

ATLANTA — Cardi B and Offset are calling it quits!

The hip-hop powerhouse couple are getting divorced, according to documents obtained by 11Alive. In the Fulton County court filing that is dated for September 15, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, ordered a petition against Offset, who is listed as Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

Cardi and Offset, who are typically very open about their relationship on social media, have not shared details about the romance in recent weeks.

It was a different story just two years ago back in 2018, the couple’s romance continued to flame when they were spotted at Chik-fil-A at Lenox Mall during Cardi’s pregnancy.

The two welcomed a baby girl named Kulture Kiari Cephus on July 10, 2018.

Offset is originally from Lawrenceville and the couple appeared to spend a lot of time in Georgia over the years.

Back in December 2019, the couple shared happier times on Christmas. The two went to social media to share a look at their Buckhead Mansion. The massive house, located at 795 Highcourt Road, was listed for $5.795 million by Dorsey Alston agents Molly Beery and Cia Cummings. It has 22,000 square feet of space, which includes five bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and four half-bathrooms, according to the listing.

During an interview with “The Breakfast Club” dated August, 7 Cardi B. revealed that she wasn’t too much of a living in the south during the pandemic. She and Offset spent time in LA while she continued to work on her upcoming album.