Casting Call: Season 2 of 'First Wives Club'

Hylton Casting is now casting extras for the BET+ TV series.

ATLANTA — If you want to appear as an extra in the second season of the BET+ series, “First Wives Club,” this casting call is for you.

Hylton Casting is now casting extras for the TV series. Filming will take place in Atlanta from January-March 2021.

If hired, the rates for pay are $88 for 8 hours, and being paid for COVID-19 Test, which is $22.

So what’s this series about? “First Wives Club” stars Ryan Michelle Bathe, Jill Scott, Michelle Buteau, RonReaco Lee, MalikYoba and Mark Tallman.



The nine-episode, half-hour, scripted series is based on the popular 1996 film from Paramount Pictures, which featured Diane Keaton, Bette Midler and Goldie Hawn; and the best-selling 1992 novel of the same name by Olivia Goldsmith.