Charlie Day films upcoming Amazon movie in Decatur Square

ATLANTA — There’s been quite a bit of production traffic at Decatur Square. Just a few weeks ago, the CW filmed in action packed pilot for "Naomi," a series inspired by a DC Comic.

Earlier this week, Actors Charlie Day and Jenny Slate filmed scenes for their upcoming film, “I Want You Back,” which is set for release on Amazon.

Sam Ampel shared images of some of the action behind the scenes in 11Alive’s The A-Scene Facebook group.

“Jenny Slate and Charlie Day graced our beautiful downtown Decatur Square today to film a scene for their upcoming Amazon movie “I want you back”. Always fun to live in a revolving film set,” Ampel wrote.

Earlier this year, Variety reported that Slate and Day would appear as “30somethings, dumped by their respective partners and terrified that their shot at a fairytale life — complete with marriage, kids and houses in the suburbs — are over.”

The two band together to get back with their exes who are already in new relationships in the romantic comedy.

Manny Jacinto, Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood, Clark Backo, Jami Gertz, Jordan Carlos, Midori Francis are also set to appear in the Jason Orley directed film, according to Variety.

On April 12, crews filmed scenes with Gertz, who is also the co-owner of the Atlanta Hawks, at Piedmont Park.

Deadline reported Peter Safran and John Rickard of The Safran Company are producing the project with Aptaker and Berger of The Walk-Up Company. Executive producers are Day, Adam Londy, and Bart Lipton.

Check out a full list of productions filming right now in Atlanta here.

