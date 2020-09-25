Child actors from Atlanta pitch in for beach clean up day

The group collected 784 pieces of debris, including plastic straws, bags and bottles that would have otherwise ended up in our oceans and hurt marine life!

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. — Atlanta-based child actors from “Avengers: Endgame,” “ Big Little Lies,” and “The Walking Dead” recently came together for a beach cleanup.

The group collected 784 pieces of debris, including plastic straws, bags and bottles that would have otherwise ended up in our oceans and hurt marine life!

The event “Celebrity Beach Cleanup” was hosted by teen actor and environmental activist Sophia Abelita and took place at Folly Beach in South Carolina on Saturday.

In 2018, Sophia and her best friend Liam Burns raised $5,000 to bring five emerging leaders and their parents to Ocean Heroes Bootcamp. Among them were two young girls from Texas passionate about the ocean, but with no outlet to learn the skills needed to make a change.

These scholarship recipients have forged lifelong friends with like-minded peers also changing the future of the ocean, according to a release about the event.

Now 13, Sophia is on a mission to empower more kids to become passionate about saving the planet!

A rep tells 11Alive the event aimed to create awareness around ways youth can impact upstream policy change about plastic pollution.

Lexi Rabe, who appeared as young Morgan Stark in “Avengers: Endgame”, joined Cruz Abelita from “Step Up High Water” and “Big Little Lies” actor Darby Camp for the festivities.

Check out the full list below for all the volunteers.

2020 Celebrity Beach Cleanup Volunteers

Sophia Abelita- Organizer

Lexi Rabe-Marvel “Avengers Endgame”

Cruz Abelita-“Step Up-High Water” and “Words on Bathroom Walls”

Hendrix Yancey-Netflix “Unbelievable”

Darby Camp-“Big Little Lies”, “When We Last Spoke”

Chandler Head-“Glass Castle”, “Right Stuff”, “When We Last Spoke”

Pilot Bunch-HBO “The Outsider”

Ella Grace Helton- ABC “United We Fall”

Ireland Carvajal- ABC “United We Fall”

Sedona Carvajal-ABC “United We Fall”

Grace DeAmicis-Broadway “Harry Potter”

Kinsley Dillon-“The Walking Dead”, “The Mule”, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Jace Millican-“The Resident”

Reagan Millican-“The Sinner”

Berklee Millican-“Hubcap”

Olivia DeAmicis-“Heartstrings”

Luke Speakman-“Amazing Stories”

Riley Cooper-“Hell California”, “The Glove”

Reese Gould-“Tulsa”

Sophia Rayne-“Florida Girls”

Luke Hershey-“The Mark”

Jackson Hershey-“The Mark”

Addison Hershey-“Creep Show”